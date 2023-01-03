Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 190,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

