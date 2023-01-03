Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0351 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $201.13 million and $8.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.20 or 0.07262313 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00067863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03596828 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $10,233,147.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.