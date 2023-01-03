OKC Token Price Hits $27.24 on Exchanges (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for $27.24 or 0.00163422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and $7.54 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00464173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.02259638 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.78 or 0.29705259 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

