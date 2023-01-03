OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Up 6.7%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.67. 5,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,079,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63.

Insider Activity at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 14.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.