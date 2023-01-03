ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

