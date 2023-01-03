Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 121,197 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.10% of Oracle worth $170,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.