Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

