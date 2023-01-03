Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $154,795.07

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $154,795.07 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,696.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00452609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00887376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00096246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.09 or 0.00593463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00252672 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,348,111 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

