Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,093 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VEA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 193,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,580,416. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

