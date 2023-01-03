Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.67. 17,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,753. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day moving average is $205.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

