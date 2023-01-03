Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 56 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.58. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,396. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.47.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.