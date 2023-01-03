Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $556.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.32 and a 200 day moving average of $506.27. The company has a market cap of $232.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

