Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $64.59 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 271,162 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 5.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $64,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.51. 17,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,045. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.80.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

