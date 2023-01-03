Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $9.57 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.43. 26,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

