Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 15,626 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 97,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,637,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GDX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 915,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,122,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.