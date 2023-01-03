Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 61 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Intuit stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,369. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $647.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.