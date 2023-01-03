Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.33. 15,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,622. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.