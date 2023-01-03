Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. 25,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,149. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Patterson Companies by 60.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

