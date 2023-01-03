Pax Dollar Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $875.58 million and $1.02 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003280 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011699 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000131 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
