Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Raised by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Paycom Software worth $137,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 70,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC traded down $5.55 on Tuesday, hitting $304.76. 1,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,599. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $418.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

