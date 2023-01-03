PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.40.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 366.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

