Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 253 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.75. 3,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,817. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

