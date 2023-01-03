Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,101 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $87.86. 10,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,056. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

