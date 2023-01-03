Peak Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

