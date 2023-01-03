Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Shares Down 3.8%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 346,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 640% from the average daily volume of 46,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

