Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 18,000 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. 12,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,258. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 154.93%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

