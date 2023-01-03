Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 500 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up about 1.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 113.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.70.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $210.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,755. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.45. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

