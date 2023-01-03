Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 6,500 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $183.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,455. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.74. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.