Pensionfund Sabic Raises Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $83,156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $15,271,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. 14,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,406. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.