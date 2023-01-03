Pensionfund Sabic Sells 10,000 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. 38,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -43.96%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

