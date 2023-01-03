Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Price Down 6%

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 92,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,283,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 4.51.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.