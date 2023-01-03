Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $162.40

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.40 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 162.40 ($1.96), with a volume of 315925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.04).

Petershill Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 203.70.

Insider Activity at Petershill Partners

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £89,000 ($107,228.92).

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

