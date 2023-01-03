Philip Austin Purchases 14,777 Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) insider Philip Austin acquired 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £14,924.77 ($17,981.65).

Philip Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Philip Austin acquired 14,489 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £14,923.67 ($17,980.33).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ORIT stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,397. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.96. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.20 ($1.42). The company has a market cap of £564.93 million and a PE ratio of 555.56.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

(Get Rating)

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.