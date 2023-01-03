PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $76.20 million and $5.50 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

