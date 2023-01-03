Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.12

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.45 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

