Polymath Market Cap Hits $133.39 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $133.39 million and $1.76 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00450851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020929 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002120 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018177 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14168446 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $834,439.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.