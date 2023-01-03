Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after buying an additional 1,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 72.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after buying an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $20,918,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,407,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $216.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $343.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total value of $1,348,326.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,412,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,171,755.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total value of $1,348,326.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,412,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,171,755.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $927,823.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,685,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,491,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $22,656,749. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

