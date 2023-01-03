Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of DOV opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

