Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.95% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 864,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 515,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 318,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 445,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 92,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 150,798 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

AAAU stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

