Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 162 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 159.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth $2,537,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in AECOM by 10.0% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth $256,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3 %

ACM opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

