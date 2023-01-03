Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

