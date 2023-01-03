Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 718 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXPI stock opened at $158.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

