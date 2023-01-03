Premia (PREMIA) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $61,146.87 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

