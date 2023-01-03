ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Down 7%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 5,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 380,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

ACDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

