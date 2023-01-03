Prometeus Trading Down 0.1% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Prometeus has a total market cap of $74.19 million and approximately $100,629.65 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $3.85 or 0.00023052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

