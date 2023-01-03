ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Up 0.6%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €8.36 ($8.89) and last traded at €8.35 ($8.88). Approximately 360,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.30 ($8.83).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PSM shares. Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.91) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.91) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.