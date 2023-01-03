Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 5.8%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.37 and last traded at $56.74. 9,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 576,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Prothena Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.66). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $188,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,833 shares of company stock worth $7,770,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 7,675.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $9,799,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

