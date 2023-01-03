Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of PULM stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

