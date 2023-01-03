Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Hits $81.55 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $81.55 million and $3.00 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.31829852 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,763,339.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

