Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 30354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$27.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

(Get Rating)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.